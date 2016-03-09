Formation of EEU common digital space discussed in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Recently, Minsk hosted a roundtable meeting for discussing the main approaches to formation of a common digital space of the Eurasian Economic Union. The participants agreed on importance of developing a concept of the EEU common digital space.

Those attending the meeting were representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission and Republic of Belarus – Minister for Domestic Markets, Informatization and Information-Communication Technologies Karine Minasyan, Minister of Communications and Informatization of the Republic of Belarus Sergey Popkov, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Krutoy and other representatives of Belarusian governmental agencies and business community.

The participants emphasized the relevance of discussion of the EEU digital agenda in order to deepen integration. Four priority areas of further cooperation were reviewed during the meeting – digital modernization of integration processes, digital markets, digital infrastructure and digital economy development institutions.

“The concept must be elaborated based on interests of business,” said Karine Minasyan. “Therefore, the formation of the common digital space must target on improvement of business environment, rise in productivity, creation of new job places and increase in internal and external commodity turnover,” she added.

The meeting agreed on importance of attraction of business circles and research centers of member countries to the elaboration of the concept.