    07:29, 25 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Former champion Kukushkin out of St. Petersburg Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former champion Mikhail Kukushkin has crashed out of the ATP St. Petersburg Open after losing in the opening match, Sports.kz reports.

    Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan outclassed the Kazakhstani native in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. Kukushkin is ranked 14 spots higher in the ATP rankings than Istomin who is currently world №62. It is worth mentioning that the 27-year-old Kukushkin won St. Petersburg Open title back in 2010 when he defeated Mikhail Youzhny in the final.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
