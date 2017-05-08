Former Chief of Kazakh SSR KGB passed away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Former Chief of the Kazakh SSR KGB Zakash Kamalidenov died on May 7 in Almaty at the age of 80, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zakash Kamalidenov was born June 10, 1936 in Guryev (Atyrau) region. He was a graduate of the Gubkin Moscow Oil Institute. After starting his career in oil sector, Zakash Kamalidenov was also actively involved in party work. He began serving for the party as a secretary of the Zhilokosinksk District Committee and finished his career there as a Chairman of the Presidium of the Kazakh SSR Supreme Council.



In 1979, he was appointed Chief Inspector of the USSR KGB Administration.



In 1980, he was named Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh SSR KGB. In 1982-85, he was the Chairman of the Kazakh SSR KGB.



Since 1960 he was the member of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. In 1988 he retired.



Zakash Kamalidenov was awarded with the Lenin Order (1985), October Revolution Order (1981) and the Order of the Red Banner of Labour (three times).