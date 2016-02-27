EN
    09:59, 27 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Former child star blows ‘The Voice&#39; judges away, gets standing ovation

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - The Voice is about to return for its 10th season on NBC and the first episode of the popular show will surely bring a huge surprise for the fans of American romantic comedy Curly Sue.

    In a preview for the episode Alisan Porter who starred as the titular character in the film auditioned for the show with her rendition of Blue Bayou.
    In fact, the 34-year-old Porter's performance was so good that she got a four-chair turn and standing ovations from the coaches and the audience.
    It is unclear whom Alisan picked as her coach, but the secret will be revealed at the season premiere.

