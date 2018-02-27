EN
    22:31, 27 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Former editor-in-chief of Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper died

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first winner of the Kazakh President Award, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Editor-in-Chief of Yegemen Qazaqstan government-owned newspaper Yerzhuman Smaiyl passed away, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Yerzhuman Smaiyl started his career as a correspondent of Sotsialistik Qazaqstan newspaper (now Yegemen Qazaqstan). He was awarded the Certificate of Honor of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic. From 2003 to 2010, he held the posts of President and Vice President of Yegemen Qazaqstan Newspaper JSC.

