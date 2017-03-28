Former head of Kazakh National Pension Fund to stay under arrest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former chief of the Unified National Pension Fund Ruslan Yerdenayev will remain under arrest for another month, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Almaty city court.

"The court sanctioned Yerdenayev's arrest extension until April 28, 2017," the press service said.



Earlier the same court extended his arrest until March 28.



As a reminder, Mr. Yerdenayev as well as Mussa Bakhtov, head of the Fund's Financial Risks Department, Bakhytzhan Kenzhebekov, chairman of the Supervisory Board of AlatauMunayAltyn JSC, and A Naizagarin, director of Buzgul Aurum LLP, are suspected of embezzlement of entrusted public property.



The National Security Committee of Almaty city is currently investigating the fund's KZT5 billion deal involving purchase of bonds from Buzgul Aurum LLP.