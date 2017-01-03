Former HK leader on trial for corruption

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Former Chief Executive of Hong Kong Donald Tsang has gone on trial for corruption, Kazinform has learnt from bbc.com

Tsang was charged with bribery and misconduct to which he pleaded not guilty of. It is for the first time that a politician of his caliber to be tried for allegations of corruption Hong Kong's history.



Donald Tsang, 72 served as chief executive of Hong Kong from 2005 to 2012.



Prosecutors claim that Tsang leased a penthouse owned by one of the major shareholders of Wave Media Television at a low price from and later approved its applications for a digital broadcasting license without declaring conflict of interest.



Tsang was accused of suggesting the penthouse interior designer for the city's honors and awards system.

In case Tsang is found guilty, he can face a real prison term.