Former Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov named Chairman of Supreme Audit Chamber

By presidential decree, Alikhan Smailov has been appointed the Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Alikhan Smailov was born in 1972 in Almaty.

In 1994, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in “Applied Mathematics,” and the Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research.

Between 2015 and 2018 he served as the aide to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to becoming the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in January 2022, he was the Minister of Finance and the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.