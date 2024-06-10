Former minister Bagdat Mussin to head Kazakhtelecom

Bagdat Mussin has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC, Kazinform News Agency cites the official Telegram channel of the Samruk Kazyna Fund.

Born in 1983 in Ekibastuz town, Pavlodar region, Mussin is a graduate of the Sultan Demirel University and the Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations.

Mussin acted as the Advisor to the Kazakh President for digitalization and innovative technologies in 2020.

He held the post of the minister of digital development, innovation and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan from 2020 before his dismissal on April 30 this year.