    11:28, 08 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Former National Security Committee head Karim Massimov detained

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Former Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov will be kept in detention on suspicion of high treason, Kazinform cites the committee’s press service.

    The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan launched a high treason investigation on 6 January 2022.

    Ex-head of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov and other individuals suspected of high treason were detained the same day.


