Former President of Turkey A. Gul congratulated N. Nazarbayev on upcoming Oraza Ait Holiday and Capital Day Holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with former president of Turkey Abdullah Gul, the press service of the Akorda informs.

A. Gul congratulated the Head of State on the upcoming Oraza Ait Holiday and the Capital City Day.

He also congratulated Kazakhstan on the historic election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

The President of Kazakhstan, in turn, highly praised the contribution of the Turkish politician to strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries.