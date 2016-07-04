EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:23, 04 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Former President of Turkey A. Gul congratulated N. Nazarbayev on upcoming Oraza Ait Holiday and Capital Day Holiday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with former president of Turkey Abdullah Gul, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    A. Gul congratulated the Head of State on the upcoming Oraza Ait Holiday and the Capital City Day.

    He also congratulated Kazakhstan on the historic election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

    The President of Kazakhstan, in turn, highly praised the contribution of the Turkish politician to strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries.

     

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy UN President of Kazakhstan UN Security Council Kazakhstan and Turkey News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!