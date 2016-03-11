WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - The death of Russia's former Russian Press Minister Mikhail Lesin in the US capital last November was caused by blunt force trauma to the head, The Washington Post reported on Thursday with reference to a statement by the US capital's medical examiner office.

"A former aide to Russian President Vladi¬mir Putin who was found dead in a Dupont Circle hotel room in November died of blunt force trauma to the head, the D.C. Medical Examiner's Office said on Thursday," the newspaper wrote.

Mikhail Lesin "also suffered injuries to his neck, body and upper and lower extremities, the medical examiner said in a statement. The manner of death is undetermined, according to the statement," the article says.

According to The Washington Post, "Lesin's body was found before noon in a room at the Dupont Circle Hotel in the 1500 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW. It is in the Doyle hotel chain. Authorities on Thursday released no other information about the mysterious death of the prominent political figure who once served as a press minister and executive of Gazprom-Media, the state-run holding company that controls much of the Russian press."

Moscow is waiting for explanations and official data from Washington

Moscow is waiting for explanations and official data from Washington concerning the investigation into the death of Lesin.

"The Russian Embassy to the United States has repeatedly sent through diplomatic channels inquiries about the progress of investigation into the death of Russia's citizen. The US side has not provided to us any substantive information," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote today on her Facebook page on Friday.

"We are awaiting the related clarifications from Washington and the official data on the progress of the investigation. If the information published by the media today is confirmed, then Russia's competent authorities will send a request to the US side for international legal assistance," she wrote.

Lesin died on November 6, 2016 at the Dupont Circle in the center of the US capital at the age of 57. The police found nothing suspicious at the scene then. The former minister's friends in Moscow said that he was ill in recent years, underwent several operations, and, according to preliminary data, the cause of his death was a heart attack.

Lesin held the post of Russia's Minister for the Press, TV and Radio Broadcasting and Mass Communications between July 1999 and February 2004. In 2013-2014 he was the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Gazprom-Media Holding, TASS reports.