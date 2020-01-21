Former senior public security official sentenced for bribery in China

TIANJIN. KAZINFORM - Meng Hongwei, former vice minister of public security, was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for taking bribes at a court in Tianjin Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Meng, also the former head of the China Coast Guard, was fined 2 million yuan (290,000 U.S. dollars), according to the verdict of the first trial of the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin.

Meng pled guilty in court and said he would not appeal.

Investigations found that between 2005 and 2017, Meng had taken advantage of his various posts to seek benefits for certain institutions and individuals in business operations and personnel promotion or seek illicit benefits for others with the help of some state functionaries, the verdict read.

In return, he illegally accepted money and gifts worth more than 14.46 million yuan, the verdict said.

The court made the ruling given that Meng provided additional information about his crimes, pled guilty and expressed remorse but part of his illicit money and property failed to be confiscated, the court said.