Former Slovak presidents urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Former presidents of Slovakia call upon the people to get vaccinated, as the innoculation is the best way to fight COVID-19 pandemic, reads a statement signed by formers presidents Rudolf Schuster (1999-2004), Ivan Gasparovic (2004-14) and Andrej Kiska (2014-19), TASR report.

«We, former presidents of the Slovak Republic, reach out to all the citizens of our Slovak Republic with a call. COVID-19 is attacking with growing strength and we have at our disposal the most efficient way to fight back – the vaccination,» reads the text.

The former heads of state thanked those who have gotten vaccinated already and urged those without any hampering medical ailments to do so at their earliest opportunity.

«It’s about a sense of responsibility towards our loved ones, friends and colleagues at work, and a great show of responsibility towards the health personnel fighting for our lives in hospitals. Our gratitude belongs to everyone who shows care about the people around them and themselves.»