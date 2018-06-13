Former U.S. Ambassador honored by Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former Ambassador of the U.S. to Kazakhstan Elizabeth Jones was honored with a prestigious award by Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the U.S.

Kazakh Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov presented Ambassador Jones with the medal commemorating Kazakhstan's 25th anniversary of Independence for her invaluable contribution to development of Kazakh-American bilateral relations this week. The awarding ceremony was held at the luncheon hosted by Potomac Exchange.



Elizabeth Jones served as the U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan from 1995 to 1997.