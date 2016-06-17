Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe kicks off in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe has kicked off in Baku.

Eleven teams, with two drivers in each, will compete in the race.

The famous F1 drivers as Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and others will compete on the Baku City Circuit.

The Baku City Circuit is the second longest F1 track, with a length slightly over six kilometers.

The specially constructed street circuit will see F1 cars race around the stunning downtown area of Baku, incorporating its UNESCO-protected old city - Icheri Sheher historical-architectural reserve - as well as its modern skyline and beautiful Caspian Sea promenade.

Hermann Tilke, the architect behind most new Formula 1 tracks, designed the layout of the circuit.

The Baku City Circuit loops around the central and the most picturesque streets of Baku. When it came to selecting the perfect route for the race, the organizers decided to emphasize the panoramic view of the city.

Another interesting fact is that the cars will race in an anti-clockwise direction. Overall 30,000 spectators are expected to watch the race live from grandstands located at different parts of the circuit.

