Formula 1 to grasp Baku in June 2016

BAKU. KAZINFORM Baku will host the European Grand Prix auto race on June 19, 2016, said Nigar Arpadarai, head of the marketing and communications department at Baku Grand Prix.

She noted that the race is among the greatest sporting events in the world, along with the World Cup and the Olympic Games.

" The European Grand Prix race is broadcasted in 187 countries around the world, with an audience of more than 500 million people," she stressed.

Arpadarai noted that the race will take place in the center of Baku, providing great opportunities for Azerbaijan, as the race contributes to the growth of tourism in the country.

"Since Baku contributed to Route Group, these competitions will be organized in the central streets of the capital," she stressed.

Plans call for the main road to be repaired and asphalt will be replaced in preparation for the Formula 1, the head of the department noted.

She went on to add that a town will be built for Formula 1 participants in front of Government House in Baku. Also, spectator stands will be set up at night, so as not to hinder the traffic. Construction will begin next year.

"This prestigious sporting event will be the next major success achieved by Azerbaijan at the international level," Arpadarai stressed.

Baku City Circuit will be the second longest F1 track on the race calendar, with a length of slightly over six kilometers.

The specially constructed street track will see F1 cars race around the stunning downtown area of Baku, incorporating its UNESCO-protected old city - Icheri Sheher - as well as its modern skyline and beautiful Caspian Sea vista.

The Baku route has a number of challenges, including an extremely narrow uphill section along the old town walls that will require pinpoint accuracy, and includes an acceleration section of almost 2.2 kilometers along the seaside promenade, which will see the race cars running flat out at very high speeds - creating a thrilling show for race fans.

