ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Paris has held a forum "Energy of the Future 2015" themed "The fight against climate change and the energy of the future" organized by the National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" together with the Nazarbayev University.

According to the press service of the national company, the forum was the second event of the Pre-EXPO programme of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017. General Secretary of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) Vicente Loscertales made a keynote report. "Energy of the Future" will have significant impact on education, innovation and cooperation in all energy issues," said the Secretary General of the BIE. Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik, opening the forum, stressed that Kazakhstan has chosen "Energy of the Future" as the theme of the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana. The international event aims at uniting the efforts of the international community to resolve global energy problems. The forum, which was held during the UN Climate Conference (COP21), has brought together energy experts, politicians, heads of enterprises and multinational companies, major international organizations, Nobel Prize winners and other eminent scientists and economists. The attendees exchanged information on the latest developments in the field of sustainable energy. Conclusions and recommendations of the participants will be included in the main forum called "Energy of the Future" which will be carried out in the framework of the international specialized exhibition in 2017. The forum will be a major feature of "Astana EXPO-2017". The agenda will include energy revolution, low-carbon technologies, renewable technology solutions, providing universal access to energy and energy efficiency in cities. The first international forum "Future Energy: Reduction of CO2 Emissions" was held in October 2014 in Astana. The project aimed to support to the government of Kazakhstan in the execution of a multi-stakeholder dialogue, awareness raising and the exchange of best practices on the low-carbon economy issues with a focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy.