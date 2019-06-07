Forum in support of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The forum of supporters of presidential nominee Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Members of all territorial organizations of Nur Otan Party expressed their support to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev via video.



Students of all Nur-Sultan universities, deputies, sportsmen and public figures took part in the event.



A solemn concert brought together Kazakh pop stars.



First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and candidate for presidency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also attended the forum.



"Our program is succession, justice and progress for the sake of the nation's welfare," Tokayev said. He also briefed on the key tasks the country has to resolve.



"Our main tasks are to fulfill the strategy of the Leader of the Nation to realize the potential of the state, maintain peace and accord, to join the top most developed states of the world, provide high living standards, create working conditions, support small and medium-sized business. It is crucial to carry out reforms to achieve these goals. You are the engine of reforms," the Head of State said addressing the youth.