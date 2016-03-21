Forum of winners with participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The forum of winners with the participation of President N. Nazarbayev began in Astana.

This year it is dedicated to a convincing victory of Nur Otan party in the early elections of Majilis deputies. According to exit poll, Nur Otan Party has won 81.95% - 82.15% of vote in parliamentary election.

About 5 thousand people have come to congratulate the party "Nur Otan" and its leader on a landslide at the early parliamentary election held on March 20, 2016.

Kairat Nurtas, Zhanar Dugalova, "Quartet" music band are among the forum's attendees.

"The victory of Nur Otan party in the parliamentary election is a victory of all Kazakhstanis. Let me express my great respect and recognition to all of you for your support," stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev speaking at the forum.