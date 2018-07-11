Fossil of new dinosaur species discovered in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM Four dinosaur skeletons were discovered in northwestern Argentina, including one of a new species which is said to be "the first giant," BBC reported.

The fossils were discovered by a crew led by Dr. Cecilia Apaldetti in Argentina's San Juan Province. "We could see that it was a new species that we named Ingentia prima," said Apaldetti, "That in Latin means 'the first giant'."

The dinosaur had an elongated neck and tail, and about 10m long. What is unexpected is Ingentia prima dates back to Triassic, 30 million years before the well-known gigantic Diplodocus and Brachiosaurus, which are thought to be the earliest giant dinosaurs, said Dr. Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh, Xinhua reports.

Scientists also suggested that there might be even bigger and stranger dinosaurs to be discovered.

