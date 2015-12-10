Foul weather to remain in Kazakhstan on December 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will remain in Kazakhstan on December 10. It will bring precipitation, blizzard, fog, ice-slick and strong wind to many regions of Kazakhstan today.

According to "Kazhydromet", ice-slick and wind are expected in Almaty, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog and strong wind are forecast for Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog in spots is expected in Mangystau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind and blizzard are forecast for Akmola region as well.

Blizzard, ice-slick and strong wind are also forecast for Zhambyl region.

Fog and strong wind are also expected in Aktobe region today.