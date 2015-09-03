Founder Natalie Massenet leaves Net-a-Porter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Founder of e-commerce pioneer Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet has stepped down as Executive Chairman of the Net-a-Porter Group one month prior to its merger with Yoox, www.Buro247.kz says.

It is still not clear why Massenet who founded Net-a-Porter (NAP) back in 2000 decided to part ways with the company. In March 2015 NAP's owner Richemont Holding sold it to one of its main rivals in the luxury-fashion world Yoox.com for $775 million. Massenet was supposed to stay as chairman while Yoox founder Federico Marchetti would become the CEO. However, on the eve of the upcoming merger Massenet tendered her resignation. Fortunately, she won't leave empty-handed - Massenet sold her shares in the e-commerce giant for $153 million.