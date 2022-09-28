EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:13, 28 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Founder of the international taxi service inDriver Arsen Tomskiy informed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the prospects for the development of one of the most used apps in Kazakhstan in transport services within the Digital Bridge Forum, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh President’s press service.

    According to the inDriver founder, the company operates two offices in Astana and Almaty as well as has become an Astana Hub resident.

    During the meeting, Arsen Tomskiy shared the plans to create a digital university Spark and implement a number of non-commercial projects aimed at supporting youth.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan IT technologies President of Kazakhstan IT Forum President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!