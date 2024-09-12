EN
    13:15, 12 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Founder of Kazakh Film Festival becomes NETPAC jury member

    Photo given by André Raphaël Ivanov

    André Raphaël Ivanov, founder and director of the Kazakh Film Festival in France, became the first representative of Kazakhstan and France in the jury of Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC) at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Venice Film Festival, founded in 1932, is one of the oldest and most important film festivals in the world, along with Festival de Cannes. This event is of great importance for Kazakhstani cinema.

    The NETPAC jury assesses and acknowledges the contributions of Asian films to the global film industry. Ivanov's involvement in this process represents a significant step forward in the promotion of Kazakh cinema.

    This landmark event and attention to Kazakhstan's culture serve to illustrate the increasing interest of the international community in Kazakh cinema. The Venice Film Festival has historically been a prominent gathering point for leading figures in the film industry, including directors, actors, and producers from across the globe. The involvement of Kazakhstan, represented by André Raphaël Ivanov, constitutes a significant stride towards international recognition.

    Kazakhstan and France Europe Cinematography
