ALMATY. KAZINFORM Upon recommendation of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of National Education of France conferred the title of Chevalier of the Order of the French Academic Palms (l'Ordre des Palmes académiques) to four teachers of Almaty for their contribution to education and dissemination of the French language and culture.

The honorary titles were awarded to Sevtlana Leonova, Roza Menadliyeva, Alla Nikiforova and Nadezhda Shkurat, Kazinform reports. Each of them has extensive experience in teaching the French language. Thus, Svetlana Leonova has been teaching French for more than 50 years. The awards were handed in by Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etien. "We are awarding the academic palms to those teachers who have made a great contribution to teaching the French language. With this award we highlight the importance of their work," Mr. Etien said. The Order of the French Academic Palms was instituted in 1955. This is the oldest order in France awarded to the residents involved in education, for their significant contribution to the development of the national education system, as well as to foreigners who contribute to the expansion and dissemination of the French language and culture. 30 people have received the Order of the French Academic Palms in Kazakhstan since 1996.