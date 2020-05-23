Four children contracted coronavirus in Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM - Four children contracted coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of 11:59 p.m. May 21, the number of coronavirus infected people in the region has grown by 25 including one case in Issatay district, five cases in Makatsky district, five cases in Atyrau, two more cases in Zhylyoi region. It was reported that four children aged 4-11 have contracted coronavirus-infection in the area.

According to the regional Operational Headquarters, 17 infected employees of Tengiz field have been revealed per a day.

Meanwhile, the special commission continues to work at Tengiz. The commission consists of two deputy Akims of Atyrau region, heads of a number of regional departments, law enforcement agencies, TCO management and the chief sanitary doctor of the region.

It is worth noting that on May 11 Atyrau extended quarantine regime until May 25. May 25 Atyrau will resume domestic flights.

Earlier it was reported that 17 hotspots of coronavirus infection were detected at Tengiz oil and gas field. A hospital for 80 beds has been deployed here to monitor asymptomatic patients.



