EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 02 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Four dead after head-on collision in Turkistan region

    None
    None
    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM A head-on crash killed four people in Turkistan region, Kazinform reports.

    According to the local police department, the accident took place August 2, 2022 at around 02:00 am on the Shymkent-Badam-Arys highway in Ordabasy district, near Saryaryk village, when Lada Priora and VAZ-21099 crashed into each other.

    As a result, a driver and three passengers of Lada Priora were hospitalized with various traumas. Later one of them died.

    A driver of VAZ-21099 and two his passengers died at the scene of the accident.

    An investigation has been launched.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Incidents Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!