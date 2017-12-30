EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:04, 30 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Four dead in fatal crash in Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A road accident in Almaty region claimed lives of four people, severely injuring a young woman, Kazinform reports.

    The accident happened on the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway next to Shengeldy village, local police confirmed.

    The police believe that a Volkswagen Vento driver crashed into a KamAZ truck causing the fatal accident.

    As a result of the collision, the driver and three passengers traveling in the Volkswagen vehicle died right away. Paramedics rushed a 21-year-old female passenger of the car to a hospital.

    The police are investigating.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!