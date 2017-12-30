09:04, 30 December 2017 | GMT +6
Four dead in fatal crash in Almaty region
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A road accident in Almaty region claimed lives of four people, severely injuring a young woman, Kazinform reports.
The accident happened on the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway next to Shengeldy village, local police confirmed.
The police believe that a Volkswagen Vento driver crashed into a KamAZ truck causing the fatal accident.
As a result of the collision, the driver and three passengers traveling in the Volkswagen vehicle died right away. Paramedics rushed a 21-year-old female passenger of the car to a hospital.
The police are investigating.