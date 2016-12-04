Four died, child rescued in massive road accident in Akmola region
The tragedy occurred on December 4 at around 13:40 on the 245km of Astana-Kokshetau highway.
Police say four people were killed in the accident. "Due to severe blizzard collided into each other on this road setion," they said.
Witnesses rescued a boy aged approximately 3 from one of the cars seconds before a passenger bus smashed into it. The child was taken to a hospital of Makinsk town. His relatives are being searched for now.
Earlier emergencies authorities announced wind speed increase in the region up to 28 m per s.
At 14:44, the MIA Emergencies Committee ordered to close Astana-Kokshetau, Astana-Atbasar and Astana-Karaganda highways.
Akmola region closed Astana-Schuchinsk road (18-231km of Astana-Petropavlovsk highway) for all types of vehicles beginning from 15:55 due to stiff wind and poor visibility caused by snow drift.