Four in serious condition after explosion at cafe near Russia’s Saratov

SARATOV. KAZINFORM Four people who were injured in a blast at a cafe near Saratov, to the southeast of Moscow, on Saturday are in intensive care and doctors say they are in serious condition, a spokesman for the regional health ministry told TASS.

The blast hit a cafe on Saturday evening when 40 people were there. Twenty-two people were injured, and 14 of them were hospitalized, and later one man died in a hospital, TASS reported.

"At night eleven patients were sent to a regional burn care facility in Saratov, and four of them are in serious condition, they are in intensive care and are receiving assistance, and others will be discharged soon," Alexander Kolokolov said.

Two children, who were sent to a Lysogorsk district hospital, are in satisfactory condition.

According to investigators, the blast was caused by a gas leak. The person, who died, had been celebrating his 60th birthday. A criminal investigation was launched into providing services, which do not meet safety requirements.