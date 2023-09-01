EN
    17:11, 01 September 2023

    Four Kazakh ministers, including Ecology Minister, relieved of their duties

    Фото: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four ministers of Kazakhstan were relieved of their duties, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev, Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali, Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov, and Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenov of their duties.

    As earlier reported, a fire broke out in the territory of the Batpayev forestry in Abai region on June 8 killing 14 foresters. Wildfires burnt some 60,000 ha.


