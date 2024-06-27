Four Kazakhstani tennis players advance to 2024 Wimbledon qualifying finals

The second round of qualification for the 2024 Wimbledon Championship has wrapped up in London, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

World No. 132 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan defeated Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi ranked 152nd with a score of 6-4, 7-5.

Denis Yevseyev demonstrated superior strength against French Titouan Droguet ranked 133rd, securing a victory with a score of 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

Ranking 208th in ATP Singles Rankings Beibit Zhukayev emerged triumphant in a hard-fought match against the rising Serbian tennis star, Hamad Medjedovic, ranked 127th. Zhukayev secured the victory with a score of 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 6-4. Zhukayev scored 27 aces.

World No. 229 Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan beat 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-5) Lukas Klein ranked 129th.

The tennis match between Mikhail Kukushkin and world. No 70th Hugo Gaston will take place on June 27. Denis Yevseyev is set to fight against Belgian Zizou Bergs. Beibit Zhukayev will face French Quentin Halys ranked 223rd. Timofey Skatov will play vs Cristian Garin ranked 111th.

It is worth to mention that Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas propelled to the final of the qualifying round at the Wimbledon 2024. Zarina Diyas will play against the winner of the match between Lanlana Tararudee and Zhuoxuan Bai.