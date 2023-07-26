Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Four Kazakhstani tennis players have propelled into the second round of the President’s Cup in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Top-seed Mikhail Kukushkin stunned Evgenii Tiurnev in straight sets 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round of the ATP tournament.

Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev seeded 3rd at the tournament routed Ajeet Rai from New Zealand 6-4, 6-1.

4th-seeded Dmitry Popko eliminated Turkish wildcard Koray Kirci in a three-set match 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Kazakhstani wildcard Islam Orynbasar sent home Indian S D Prajwal Dev after a three-set victory 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Another Kazakhstani wildcard Timur Maulenov was upset by Pole Filip Peliwo in straight sets and is out of the competition.