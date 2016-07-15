Four Kazakhstanis were in Nice at Bastille Day celebrations - MFA of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four citizens of Kazakhstan were at the Bastille Day celebration in Nice when the terrorist attack occurred, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov informed at the press briefing today.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack in French Nice, and extend our condolences to the people of France. According to the preliminary information, four citizens of Kazakhstan were at the Bastille Day celebration in Nice, but they were not among those killed or injured at the scene," Anuar Zhainakov said.

As earlier reported, the attack occurred on the seaside walk Promenade des Anglaise during a firework display, when a truck plowed through the crowd, killing at least 80 people and injuring over 120. According to eyewitnesses, the truck was swerving down the road for 1.2 miles running over people. Witnesses also reported gunshots, but it was not confirmed yet.

President of France Francois Hollande called it a terrorist act. According to the preliminary information, there were Russian citizens among those killed in the terrorist attack.

The French mass media already reported that the driver of the truck was identified as a 31-year-old Nice city resident born in Tunisia