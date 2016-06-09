Four killed, 6 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four people were killed and six were wounded in a shopping center attack in Tel Aviv late on Wednesday, Israeli Channel 2 reports.

"A girl has died of wounds in hospital today, bringing the death toll to four. Another six people were wounded," the TV channel said.

It said late on Wednesday two terrorists came to Sarona shopping center situated close to the Defense Ministry compound, ordered food in a restaurant and then opened fire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene on Thursday a session of the Political-Security Cabinet. Meanwhile, a session on security issues with the heads of law enforcement agencies is currently under way at the Defense Ministry.

Both terrorists were detained. Channel 2 says one of them was wounded. The second one is being interrogated, it said.

