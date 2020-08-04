EN
    22:19, 04 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Four killed, five still trapped in collapsed building in Harbin

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Four people rescued from a collapsed warehouse in Harbin, Heilongjiang province on Tuesday showed no vital signs, while five others remain trapped under rubble, Harbin Daily reported.

    The four-floor building, which collapsed around 8:55 am in Daoli district, is the warehouse of a local food company, local authorities said.

    Rescue teams, including public security, medical and firefighting departments, have arrived at the accident site and are making efforts to help the trapped people.

    The cause of the accident is under investigation.

    Source: Chinadaily


