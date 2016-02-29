Four killed in plane crash in U.S. state of Texas

HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - Four people, including two children, were killed on Sunday in a plane crash in Navasota, a city about a half hour southeast of College Station in the U.S. state of Texas.

The plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR-20 with four seats, crashed before 10 a.m. local time as it was preparing to land at the city airport, according to local TV state ABC13, Xinhua reports.

The plane, which is registered to Air Akhtar, a Houston heating and air conditioning company, departed from the David Wayne Hooks Airport in Houston at 8:17 a.m. local time. It was found around 9:20 a.m. local time by a pilot flying near the Navasota airport, and all four passengers were confirmed dead.

Police have confirmed the accident by saying it was a hard crash and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has begun investigating the cause of the accident.