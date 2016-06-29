EN
    18:58, 29 June 2016

    Four-legged child born in Aktobe

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A four-legged child became a sensation in Aktobe.

    The child is one of the twins born last week. According to Deputy Chief of the Regional Perinatal Centre Santay Berzhanova, “the boy was born the first and he had a defect.”

    “The boy has four legs and on the next day he was taken to the Regional Children’s Hospital. His twin is healthy and he is in our centre,” S.Berzhanova noted.

    On Saturday, the boy underwent the first surgery and is in an intensive care unit now. He needs one more surgery on removal of extra legs. 

