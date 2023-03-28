Four members of Nationwide Social Democratic Party win Majilis deputy seats

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 27, the Political Council of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party held a sitting, during which four Majilis deputy seats were distributed, Kazinform reports citing the party’s press service.

The list of winners of the deputy seats is as following:

1. Nurlan Auesbayev

2. Askhat Rakhimzhanov

3. Azhar Sagandykova

4. Nauryz Sailaubay

The party list included 19 candidates. All of them comply with the requirements set by the legislation of Kazakhstan.

On March 19, Kazakhstan held early election of deputies to the lower chamber of the Parliament and local maslikhats.