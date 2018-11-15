08:07, 15 November 2018 | GMT +6
Four new air routes to connect Kazakhstan and Russia
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's Ural Airlines plans to add four more new air routes to its network from Kazakhstan to Russia during the fall and winter 2018-2019, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee's press service said.
The flights will be operated by А319, А320 and А321 aircrafts.
Ural Airlines will fly between Zhukovsky and Almaty five times a week since December 24, 2018 to March 29, 2019.
Saint Petersburg-Almaty-Saint Petersburg flight will be operated twice a week from December 24, 2018 to March 29, 2019.
It adds a new route between Zhukovsky and Shymkent twice a week from December 4 to December 21, 2018 and five times a week from December 24 to March 29, 2019.
Saint Petersburg-Shymkent-Saint Petersburg flight will be performed once a week from December 23, 2018 to March 29, 2019.
The air carrier has already obtained permit to perform the first flight. Another three flights have been submitted for sooner approval.