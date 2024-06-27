Four people killed as car rams into tree in Almaty

A fatal road accident occurred in Almaty on June 27. The Lada vehicle driver crashed into a tree, killing four people at the scene, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The road accident happened today at 2.20 a.m. in Medeu district.

The Lada vehicle driver traveling eastbound along the BAC lost control, resulting in a collision with a tree on the side of the road.

As reported by the local police department, the driver and three passengers were fatally injured at the scene. Another passenger sustained injuries and was transported to local hospital. All of the victims were residents of Talgar district in the Almaty region.

Police have initiated an investigation into the road accident. A forensic medical examination has been scheduled.