EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:13, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Four people killed as car rams into tree in Almaty

    Four people killed as car rams into tree in Almaty
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    A fatal road accident occurred in Almaty on June 27. The Lada vehicle driver crashed into a tree, killing four people at the scene, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The road accident happened today at 2.20 a.m. in Medeu district.

    The Lada vehicle driver traveling eastbound along the BAC lost control, resulting in a collision with a tree on the side of the road.

    As reported by the local police department, the driver and three passengers were fatally injured at the scene. Another passenger sustained injuries and was transported to local hospital. All of the victims were residents of Talgar district in the Almaty region.

    Police have initiated an investigation into the road accident. A forensic medical examination has been scheduled.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Incidents
    Nariman Mergalym
    Author
    Nariman Mergalym
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!