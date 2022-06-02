EN
    11:02, 02 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Four recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in last 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Out of four, three COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in the city of Almaty. One person fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Almaty region.

    A total of 1,292,019 people recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide since the pandemic began.


