    19:34, 13 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Four regions close down roads due to snowstorms

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Poor weather conditions forced four regions of Kazakhstan to close down seven sections on the roads up to 1,036 km in both ways that is 4.1% of all the main highways.

    752 units of equipment fight to clear up the roads the countrywide, KazAvtoZhol National Company reports.

    Sections on the Nur-Sultan-Temirtau, Nur-Sultan-Shchuchinsk, Nur-Sultan-Yerementau, Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Usharal-Dostyk, Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highways are closed as of now.

    Drivers are urged to mind the rules of the road, stick to speed limits. In case of emergency call 1403 for help.

    Transport Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
