TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:54, 22 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Four regions of Kazakhstan to see stormy weather on Wednesday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warning for January 23 has been announced in four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    In some areas of Aktobe region, there will be a snowstorm and ice slick. Southwesterly wind changing to the northwest will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.

    Kostanay region will see a snowstorm, ice slick, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind shifting around to the northwest. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.

    In Kyzylorda region, patchy fog and ice slick will remain on 23rd and 25th January. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.

    In Mangistau region, patchy fog and ice slick are expected. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
