Four regions of Kazakhstan to see stormy weather on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warning for January 23 has been announced in four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In some areas of Aktobe region, there will be a snowstorm and ice slick. Southwesterly wind changing to the northwest will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.

Kostanay region will see a snowstorm, ice slick, and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind shifting around to the northwest. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.

In Kyzylorda region, patchy fog and ice slick will remain on 23rd and 25th January. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.



In Mangistau region, patchy fog and ice slick are expected. Chances of a storm: 90 to 95 percent.