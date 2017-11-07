Four Russian journalists, five servicemen wounded in Syria - Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Four journalists from Russian television channels Zvezda and NTV and five servicemen were wounded in a landmine explosion carried out by terrorists in Syria, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday, adding that their lives are out of danger, according to TASS .

"On November 6, when Russian journalists worked in a dwelling quarter in the city of Deir ez-Zor (Syria), a controlled landmine was detonated by terrorists. As a result, four Russian journalists, namely Ilya Ushenin (NTV), Timur Voronov (NTV), Konstantin Khudoleyev (Zvezda) and Dmitry Starodubsky (Zvezda), and five officers of the International Mine Action Center, who were clearing the area of mines, received wounds," the ministry said.

All the wounded were swiftly taken to the Russian airbase in Khmeimim where they received medical aid. "According to medics, their lives are out of danger," the ministry added.