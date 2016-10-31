Four Uzbek candidates to run for president

Specially created CEC expert groups have carefully checked the submitted registration documents and confirmed that they conform with the requirements, the CEC head said.

Among the registered presidential candidates are Shavkat Mirziyoyev from UzLiDeP, Sarvar Otamuratov from Milly Tiklanish Party, Nariman Umarov from Adolat Party, and Hotamzhon Ketmonov from PDPU.

Uzbekistan presidential election is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2016.

Uzbekistan is to hold an early election due to the death of Islam Karimov, who passed away after suffering a stroke at the age of 79 on Sept. 2.

Documents presented to the CEC include a request for registration from the parties’ leaders, decision and record of the party’s supreme body on nomination of the candidate, the candidate’s statement with a consent to run for president, as well as subscription lists in his support with signatures of not less than 1 percent of the total number of all voters in Uzbekistan (214,350 people), Trend reported.