Four-volume collection of Dulat Issabekov’s works presented in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM On May 29, Moscow hosted an evening with Kazakh writer and playwright Dulat Issabekov. The event was dedicated to the presentation of the writer's four-volume book, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Dulat Issabekov’s works published in Kazakh and Russian languages gained a great popularity among his readers and were translated into English, German, Bulgarian, Hungarian and Czech languages.

In 2014, London audience was presented a collection of short novels and stories “The Pearl and Other Stories” and staging of “Transit Passenger” play.

In 2016, Khudozhestvennaya Literatura publishing house released a four-volume collection of D.Issabekov’s selected works.

Telling about the collection, D.Issabekok said he had edited some works.

The first presentation of the collection was held in Almaty. According to the author, the next presentation will take place in London on July 4, in the Chamber of Lords.

Dulat Issabekov is a famous Kazakh writer, playwright, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan (1992), International PEN Club, Platinum Tarlan independent award (2006). D.Issabekov was awarded with the Leo Tolstoy medal (Russia). On the occasion of the writer’s 70th anniversary, Almaty hosted an international festival with the participation of the leading theatres of the republic Bulgaria, Turkey, Bashkortostan, Saint Petersburg, Omsk and Dushanbe.