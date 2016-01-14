Fourth earthquake hits Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - January 14, 2016 network of seismic stations registered another earthquake 648 km south-west of the city of Almaty on the territory of Uzbekistan.

The quake occurred at 9:24 am. The epicenter located 648 km south-west of the city of Almaty on the territory of Uzbekistan. Energy class of the earthquake was 9.1. Magnitude MPV - 4.1. There is no information about tangibility.

Recall that the first earthquake was registered at 00:48 am Almaty time 275 km south-west of the city of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The second occurred at 3:18 am 600 km south-east of Almaty in China. Third - at 3:37 am 576 km south-west of the city of Almaty on the territory of Tajikistan.