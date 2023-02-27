Fourth quake rattles CA region within 24 hours

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The fourth earthquake has rattled the Central Asian region within the past 24 hours, data from the seismic stations network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies shows, Kazinform reports.

«The 4.2-magnitude quake hit 689 kilometers southwestward of Almaty, in the territory of Tajikistan. The quake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.57° north latitude, 73.50° east longitude,» a statement reads.