EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:44, 27 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Fourth quake rattles CA region within 24 hours

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The fourth earthquake has rattled the Central Asian region within the past 24 hours, data from the seismic stations network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies shows, Kazinform reports.

    «The 4.2-magnitude quake hit 689 kilometers southwestward of Almaty, in the territory of Tajikistan. The quake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.57° north latitude, 73.50° east longitude,» a statement reads.


    Tags:
    Central Asia Tajikistan Earthquake Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!